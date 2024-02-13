JetBlue shares rise before market open as activist investor Carl Icahn takes a stake in the airline

Shares of JetBlue are rising more than 15% before the market open on Tuesday as activist investor Carl Icahn took an almost 10% stake in the airline.

Icahn, who purchased the shares in January and February, said in a regulatory filing that he believe JetBlue's stock is undervalued and represents an attractive investment opportunity. The stock is down abut 29% in the past year.

He has had talks, and plans to continue talking with JetBlue in regards to possible representation on its board of directors.