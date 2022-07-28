JetBlue agrees to buy Spirit for $3.8 billion

If the transaction is completed before December 2023, the deal will be for $33.50 per share, increasing over time to up to $34.15 per share, in the event the transaction closes at the outside date in July 2024.

If the deal doesn’t close due to antitrust reasons, JetBlue will pay Spirit a reverse break-up fee of $70 million and stockholders of Spirit a reverse break-up fee of $400 million less any amounts paid to stockholders of Spirit prior to termination.

JetBlue anticipates $600-700 million in annual savings once the transaction is complete. Annual revenue for the combined company is anticipated to be about $11.9 billion, based on 2019 revenues.

The deal still needs the required regulatory approvals and approval from Spirit’s stockholders. The companies expect to conclude the regulatory process and close the transaction no later than the first half of 2024.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Frontier Airlines jets sit at gates at Denver International Airport on Sept. 22, 2019, in Denver. Spirit Airlines is again postponing a shareholder vote on its proposed merger deal with Frontier Airlines, after Frontier's CEO said in a letter that his airline is "very far" from winning approval by Spirit shareholders. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) Credit: David Zalubowski