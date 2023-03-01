Jessie Diggins becomes 1st American to win XC gold at worlds

The 31-year-old Diggins outlasted the competition in the 10-kilometer race, crossing the line in 23 minutes, 40.8 seconds to become the first racer outside of Europe to win gold at a world championships in the sport since 2017.

She also made history at the Winter Olympics last year. Diggins closed the Beijing Games with silver, the best result by an American in an individual cross-country skiing event since 1976, after earning bronze in an event to become the first woman from the U.S. to win an individual cross-country medal.