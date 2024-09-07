Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka try to win the US Open for the first time

NEW YORK (AP) — Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka both will be trying to win the U.S. Open for the first time when they play each other in Saturday's final at Flushing Meadows.

The title match in Arthur Ashe Stadium is scheduled to begin at about 4 p.m. EDT.

Pegula is a 30-year-old from New York who is the No. 6 seed and appearing in the first Grand Slam final of her career. She had been 0-6 in major quarterfinals until eliminating No. 1 Iga Swiatek in that round on Wednesday.