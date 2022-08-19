ajc logo
X

Jessica Korda takes 6-shot lead after 2nd round in Spain

National & World News
54 minutes ago
Jessica Korda extended her lead to six shots going into the final day of the of the Aramco Team Series in Sotogrande and also won the team event

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Jessica Korda extended her lead to six shots going into the final day of the of the Aramco Team Series in Sotogrande and also won the team event Friday.

Korda shot a 4-under 68 in the second round, a day after carding an 11-under 61 that broke the course record and equaled the lowest round in relation to par ever made on the Ladies European Tour.

She was six shots ahead of Pauline Roussin of France (68), while Nelly Korda — Jessica's sister — was another shot back in third after a 69.

In the 36-hole team event, the quartet including Jessica Korda, Tereza Melecka, Noora Komulainen and amateur Malcolm Borwick won by one shot after finishing on a total of 33-under over two rounds.

“I think we just really had a good vibe out there,” Korda said. “We tried to keep it as light as possible. It was a lot harder today. The wind was definitely up, so it was a bit tough, but everyone played and contributed. When somebody was out, another person had their back – the beauty of team golf."

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks
10 quick takes for Falcons at Jets practice2h ago
Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves’ series win means we’ve got a pennant race
5h ago
Observations from Georgia Tech’s 12th preseason practice
3h ago
Even after turnover, Georgia Tech running backs remain deep
2h ago
Even after turnover, Georgia Tech running backs remain deep
2h ago
Kyle Wright will start Braves’ opener vs. Astros on Friday
22h ago
The Latest
Palestinian killed during Israeli raid in occupied West Bank
12m ago
Masters hopeful for McConnell support in Arizona Senate race
14m ago
Buttigieg warns airlines to help travelers or face new rules
16m ago
Featured
June 17, 2022 Atlanta: Deangelo Sanford throws down several bottles of water a day Friday, June 17, 2022 during his job as a sign man on the entry ramp to the Buford Connector from Peachtree Street in Atlanta. Sanford who works for North Georgia Concrete says the key to working through a heat wave is to, “Hydrate, find shade and keep your head on the swivel.” Atlanta is in the middle of a June heat wave. Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez says after Friday evening, the storm chance drops out of the forecast for the weekend and much of next week. Both Saturday and Sunday should be sunny with highs in the low 90s, but Lopez expects the reprieve will be short-lived. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Attention Georgia voters: It will be BYOB (of water) at the polls in November
3h ago
U.S. Supreme Court puts Georgia utility commission elections on hold again
1h ago
Bierfest, dinosaurs and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top