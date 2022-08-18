ajc logo
X

Jessica Korda equals Ladies European Tour record in Spain

National & World News
1 hour ago
Jessica Korda made three eagles in an 11-under 61 Thursday that equaled a Ladies European Tour record and gave her a five-shot lead after the first round of the Aramco Team Series in Sotogrande

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Jessica Korda made three eagles Thursday in an 11-under 61 that equaled a Ladies European Tour record and gave her a five-shot lead after the first round of the Aramco Team Series in Sotogrande.

Korda also added six birdies to go with one bogey-on the par-4 eighth to break the course record at La Reserva Club and equal the lowest round in relation to par on the Ladies European Tour.

The American was at 7 under after seven holes following eagles at the par-5 second and sixth holes. She added her third eagle on the 16th, also a par-5.

“I have never made three eagles in a round, so I’m definitely going to remember this one,” Korda said. “For the last month and change, I think I haven’t really been converting any putts and the floodgates opened today and hopefully they can continue tomorrow and that’s the beauty of golf.”

Manon De Roey of Belgium and Pia Babnik of Slovenia were in a tie for second after both shot a 66. Nelly Korda, Jessica's sister, was one shot further back in a tie for fourth despite a double bogey 7 on the sixth.

The event features a 54-hole individual tournament taking place alongside a 36-hole team event.

The quartet including Jessica Korda, Tereza Melecka, Noora Komulainen and amateur Malcolm Borwick also hold a one-shot lead in the team event.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks
Falcons’ Troy Andersen hoping to make his debut Monday vs. Jets
The Braves are really, really good. Get used to it
Browns QB Watson suspended 11 games, fined $5 million
3h ago
5 observations from Mike Soroka’s rehab start in Rome
5 observations from Mike Soroka’s rehab start in Rome
Observations from Georgia Tech’s 11th preseason practice
2h ago
The Latest
Pujols hits grand slam, leads Wainwright, Cards over Rockies
11m ago
Colorado homeowner emptied pistol to kill bear that broke in
13m ago
Kohl's cuts 2022 outlook, capping mixed week for retailers
16m ago
Featured
Four members of the Leffler family — Chris, 51, his wife Lori, 50, and their sons Zach, 23, and Nate, 17 — died in the May 28 accident. Robert "Stephen" Chauncey, 37, a passenger in Stegall's boat, also died. Four other people were injured.

Credit: Facebook / @ChrisLeffler

Man indicted in boat crash that killed former Alpharetta teacher, family members
Bierfest, dinosaurs and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
4h ago
Rosalynn Carter, wife of Jimmy, turns 95 on Thursday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top