Nation & World News

Jessica Hagedorn, R.F. Kuang among winners of American Book Awards, which celebrate multiculturalism

Author-playwright Jessica Hagedorn, “Yellowface” novelist R
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Author-playwright Jessica Hagedorn, “Yellowface” novelist R.F. Kuang and poet Monica Youn are among this year's recipients of the 45th annual American Book Awards, which honor “outstanding literary achievement from the entire spectrum" of the country's artistic and cultural community.

The awards were announced Monday by the nonprofit Before Columbus Foundation, which Ishmael Reed helped establish in 1976 as a way to champion multicultural literature.

In the diverse spirit of the foundation, winners ranged from the late Rabbi Michael Lerner, longtime editor of the progressive magazine Tikkun, to the Latino poet and performance artist Paul S. Flores, to the recent University of Southern California graduate Asna Tabassum, whose valedictorian speech last spring was cancelled by the school over concerns for her support of Palestinians.

Kuang's “Yellowface,” a bestselling satire of book publishing, was one of several contemporary works cited. Others included Youn's poetry collection “From From,” Flores' “We Still Be: Poems and Performances,” Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni's “Independence: A Novel," Debra Magpie Earling's “The Lost Journals of Sacajewea: A Novel" and Barbara D. Savage's “Merze Tate: The Global Odyssey of a Black Woman Scholar.”

Hagedorn, whose books include the 1990 novel “Dogeaters,” and Lerner, who died last month at age 81, each were praised for lifetime achievement. Tabassum was given an anti-censorship award and recipients of criticism prizes included Mehdi Hasan's “Zeteo” and Lynnée Denise's “Why Willie Mae Thornton Matters.”

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

'Demon Copperhead' author Barbara Kingsolver to receive National Book Award for lifetime...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Salman Rushdie's memoir of his attack is among 12 books up for a top nonfiction prize
Placeholder Image

Credit: High Museum of Art / Adam Reich

5 key artworks in the High’s ‘Giants’ exhibit
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend Sept. 4 - 11
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP photos

The Latest: Harris and Trump are prepping for the debate but their strategies are vastly...5m ago
Trial for 3 former Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols' death set to begin10m ago
Aaron Rodgers will make his return to the field for the Jets against the 49ers16m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

School shooting suspect’s mother has criminal record going back 17 years
Georgia state trooper’s ‘deadly’ maneuver prompts excessive force lawsuit
Atlanta TikTok star Reesa Teesa is heading to TV with new show