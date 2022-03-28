Jessica Chastain wins best actress Oscar for 'Tammy Faye'

“I’m inspired by her radical acts of love,” Chastain said. “I’m inspired by her compassion and I see it as a guiding principle that leads us forward.”

Chastain joins a long list of actors who won for portraying a famous person, including Meryl Streep as Margaret Thatcher in “The Iron Lady” in 2011.

Chastain is nearly unrecognizable in the film due to the physical transformation she underwent to portray Bakker over the course of 30 years. She wore prosthetics on her face, false teeth for certain scenes and changed hair colors and styles.

The film also won the Oscar for makeup and hairstyling.

Chastain sings several songs in the film. It received mixed reviews from critics, who praised the acting but not the screenplay. The film grossed a paltry $2.7 million during its run in theaters before being made available via streaming.

Chastain was nominated for Oscars twice in the past but didn’t win — in 2012 for supporting actress in “The Help” and in 2013 for best actress in “Zero Dark Thirty.”

Chastain, who turned 45 on Thursday, was raised by a single mother in Sacramento, California. She pursued her love of acting at the city’s junior college and later attended Julliard on a scholarship funded by alumni Robin Williams.

Chastain won over Olivia Colman of “The Lost Daughter,” Penélope Cruz of “Parallel Mothers,” Nicole Kidman of “Being the Ricardos,” and Kristen Stewart of “Spencer.”

___

For more of AP's Oscar coverage visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

Caption Anthony Hopkins, right, presents Jessica Chastain with the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello Caption Anthony Hopkins, right, presents Jessica Chastain with the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Jessica Chastain accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello Caption Jessica Chastain accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello