Jersey Mike's sandwich chain is acquired by private equity firm Blackstone for $8 billion

The acquisition of the private company is expected to close in early 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions. Under terms of the agreement, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO Peter Cancro will continue to lead the business and maintains a “significant equity stake" in the chain, the companies said.

“We believe we are still in the early innings of Jersey Mike’s growth story and that Blackstone is the right partner to help us reach even greater heights," Cancro said in a prepared statement — adding that Blackstone “has helped drive the success of some of the most iconic franchise businesses globally.”

Tuesday's agreement with Jersey Mike's follows a series of similar investments from Blackstone. Just earlier this year, the private equity firm acquired Tropical Smoothie Cafe in a deal that it said would also aid the chain's expansion.

Jersey Mike's roots date back to 1956, with a Point Pleasant, New Jersey storefront location that was originally called Mike's Subs. In 1975, Cancro, then a 17-year-old high school senior who had worked there since he was 14, bought the operation with the help of his football coach.

Today, Jersey Mike's touts 3,000 locations that are open or in development across the U.S.