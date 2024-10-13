Jerry West becomes first three-time inductee as basketball's Hall of Fame welcomes class of 2024

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Jerry West made history Sunday by becoming the first three-time inductee to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

This honor for West, who died in June at 86, was for his work as a contributor, largely recognizing the eight championships he helped the Los Angeles Lakers win as an executive.

“Contributor to the game of basketball, that is you in every single sense and that will live on forever,” said West's son, Jonnie, as Lakers Hall of Famers such as Magic Johnson and James Worthy, and coach Pat Riley sat on stage close by at Symphony Hall.