Jerry Kelly wins Senior Players for 2nd time in 3 years

Kelly also won at Firestone in August 2020 and finished second last year. The Madison, Wisconsin, player has 10 PGA Tour Champions victories, also winning the Principal Charity Classic last month in Iowa, after winning three times on the PGA Tour.

“He made the putts when he had to coming down, and vice versa, I didn’t,” Stricker said. "That’s the difference.”

The 55-year-old Stricker, also from Madison, matched Kelly with a closing 68.

“Not really what I had in mind, really,” Stricker said. “I was looking to come out on top of all this.”

Sticker missed a chance for his second major victory of the season after taking the Regions Tradition in May in Alabama.

“He played great and he made the putts when he had to,” Stricker said about Kelly. “He made a nice putt at 13 for birdie and then I basically showed him the line at 16 and he made another great one at 17."

Steve Alker bogeyed the par-4 18th to drop into a tie for third with Ernie Els at 8 under. A three-time winner this season and the Charles Schwab Cup points leader, Alker shot a 69.

“I just didn’t have it today,” Alker said. “I just made too many bogeys over the weekend. That was the difference.”

Els closed with a 68.

Stephen Ames (65) was 6 under with Ken Duke (66), Woody Austin (68) and Alex Cejka (73).