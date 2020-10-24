Jerry Jeff Walker, Texas singer and songwriter, dies at 78

In 1986, he formed independent music label Tried & True Music and released albums under it.

Walker was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017, undergoing chemotherapy and radiation, he told the Austin American Statesman in 2018.

“I guess I took my singing for granted, and now I don’t," he told the newspaper.

In 2017, it was announced that Walker had donated more than 100 boxes of his music archives to The Wittliff Collections at Texas State University, including tapes, photographs, hand-written lyrics and artifacts.

Walker's survivors include his wife, Susan, son, Django, and daughter, Jessie Jane.