Nation & World News

Jeremy Roenick gets into Hockey Hall of Fame after a lengthy wait

Jeremy Roenick has been elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame after being eligible for more than a decade
By STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
1 hour ago

Jeremy Roenick is going into the Hockey Hall of Fame, ending the wait for the American forward who had been eligible for more than a decade.

Roenick is part of the seven-member class of 2024, the first to include two women's players since 2010. It's the first class with two U.S. women's players in the hall's history: Natalie Darwitz and Krissy Wendell-Pohl.

Two-time Stanley Cup-winning winger Pavel Datsyuk and defenseman Shea Weber were elected in their first year of eligibility. Longtime executives Colin Campbell and David Poile were chosen in the builder category.

Roenick’s 1,216 points with Chicago, Phoenix, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and San Jose are fourth most of any U.S.-born player. He has been eligible since 2012 and passed over each year since.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

BREAKING
Trump, co-defendants urge appeals court to disqualify Fani Willis2h ago

Credit: Courtesy Development Authority of Fulton County

Fulton board approves $75M tax break for Microsoft data center
24m ago

Credit: AP

Report says majority of U.S. households can’t afford median rent prices
2h ago

Credit: Douglas County

Judge arrested at Atlanta nightclub removed from office

Credit: Douglas County

Judge arrested at Atlanta nightclub removed from office

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Critics make another push to stall Five Points renovation. But MARTA says, “No.”
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

With Sarr and Risacher in the mix for the No. 1 pick, NBA draft could be 'special' night...
7m ago
NTSB concludes flaming wheel bearing caused east Ohio derailment, vent and burn was...
10m ago
North Korea fires a ballistic missile toward sea, South Korea says
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Blake Guthrie

Overnight safari park opens in Madison
Atlanta’s presidential debate means security, traffic challenges
How Atlanta businesses hurt by water outage can apply for relief funds