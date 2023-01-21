ajc logo
X

Jeremy Renner says he broke 30-plus bones in snowplow mishap

National & World News
Updated 13 hours ago
Actor Jeremy Renner says he broke more than 30 bones in a snowplow accident on New Year’s Day

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Jeremy Renner says he broke more than 30 bones in a snowplow accident on New Year's Day.

Renner, 52, said earlier that he is recovering at home from what Nevada authorities say were serious chest injuries he suffered when he was run over by his 7-ton Pistenbully snow groomer while helping free a relative’s car on a private road near Lake Tahoe.

In social media posts Saturday, Renner expressed “much love and appreciation” to people for their “messages and thoughtfulness.”

“These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens,” he wrote.

He also said “morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love.”

Earlier, in a response to a Twitter post Monday about his Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown,” Renner said that “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”

The two-time Oscar nominee also plays Hawkeye in Marvel’s “Avengers” movies and has a recurring role in the “Mission Impossible” franchise.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Mayor, police chief: Atlanta ‘will not tolerate’ violent protests 7h ago

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

'I loved him to death': Savannah Police celebrates the life of famous horse, Sgt. Forrest
13h ago

Credit: CHARLOTTE B. TEAGLE

Mohawk Industries warns of shortfall; net income down 83% from year before
15h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

High school basketball scores from Saturday
8h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

High school basketball scores from Saturday
8h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Scoring droughts plague Georgia Tech in loss to Syracuse
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: Maya Alleruzzo

Israel's Netanyahu fires Cabinet ally, heeding court ruling
4m ago
Shiffrin's chase of record 83rd win moves on to next resort
32m ago
China rings in Year of Rabbit with most COVID rules lifted
49m ago
Featured

Credit: Jae C. Hong

9 killed in shooting near LA after Lunar New Year festival
51m ago
Atlanta police training site protest draws national attention
‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Trump grand jury's work Is done
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top