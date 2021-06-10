Jeffrey Toobin returns to CNN after Zoom call incident

Being fired from the magazine was heartbreaking, he said.

“I thought this punishment was excessive,” he said. “But that's why they don't ask the criminal to be the judge in his own case.”

He said he's been in therapy, apologized personally to those he let down and has been doing community service at a food bank. He apologized to CNN viewers.

“I've got a lot to rebuild,” he said. “But I feel very privileged and very lucky that I have the opportunity to do that.”

CNN said it had no statement about his return.

Following the interview with Camerota — done in studio and not remotely — Toobin launched into legal analysis of a California court decision overturning an assault weapons ban and upcoming events at the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Many of us have really missed having your legal analysis on our programs,” Camerota said, “so let me be the first to welcome you back.”