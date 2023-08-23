Jeffrey Epstein's New Mexico ranch is sold for an undisclosed price to a newly registered company

Known as the Zorro Ranch, a high-desert property once owned by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein has been sold after two years on the market
National & World News
2 hours ago
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Known as the Zorro Ranch, a high-desert property once owned by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein has been sold after two years on the market.

An attorney for Epstein’s estate, Daniel Weiner, confirmed Tuesday that the ranch had been sold for an undisclosed price, and the proceeds would be used to administer the estate and pay creditors. The property was listed in 2021 for $27.5 million. That price was later dropped to $18 million.

Weiner told Albuquerque television station KRQE that the estate would disclose the sales price in its next quarterly accounting that will be filed with the probate court in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Records kept by the Santa Fe County assessor list the new owner as San Rafael Ranch LLC, which registered with the secretary of state’s office in late July, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

Epstein was found dead in August 2019 in his Manhattan jail cell, where he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Federal watchdogs have said negligence, misconduct and job failures had enabled him to take his own life.

In New Mexico, Epstein built a 26,700-square-foot mansion with a sprawling courtyard and a living room roughly the size of the average American home. Nearby was a private airstrip with a hangar and helipad. The property also included a ranch office, a firehouse and a seven-bay heated garage.

Epstein purchased the Zorro Ranch in 1993 from former Democratic Gov. Bruce King.

While Epstein never faced charges in New Mexico, the state attorney general's office in 2019 confirmed that it was investigating and had interviewed possible victims who visited the ranch south of Santa Fe.

