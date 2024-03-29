Nation & World News

Jeffrey Donaldson, head of Northern Ireland's largest unionist party, steps down amid police probe

The Democratic Unionist Party says its leader has stepped down after being charged with allegations of a historic nature
4 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — The leader of Northern Ireland’s largest unionist party has stepped down after being charged with allegations of a historic nature, the party said in a statement on Friday.

Jeffrey Donaldson left his post with immediate effect pending the outcome of the judicial process, the Democratic Unionist Party said. In accordance with the party rules, it has suspended him from membership.

Gavin Robinson, the member of Parliament for Belfast East, was named interim party leader.

