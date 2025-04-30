Jeff Sperbeck, former agent for John Elway, dies after injury at 62

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Jeff Sperbeck, a business partner and former agent for NFL Hall of Famer John Elway, died Wednesday after suffering an injury last weekend at a Southern California golf resort community. He was 62.

No cause of death was released, but the Riverside County coroner's office said Sperbeck was injured Saturday and the address listed for the incident belongs to The Madison Club in La Quinta.

The Riverside County Fire Department said the agency was called to that location on Saturday after someone fell out of a golf cart. The person, who wasn't identified, was taken to a trauma center, said department spokesperson Maggie Cline De La Rosa.