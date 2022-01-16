Jeff Goldblum, Kyle MacLachlan bookend Prada menswear show

Guests at the Fondazione Prada's exhibition space were seated in well-spaced velvet-covered theater seats.

Outerwear and work clothes formed the backbone of the collection, sturdy, durable pieces. Statement pieces like long overcoats were trimmed in faux fur, thick along the hem, and ringing the upper arms. At times, shoulders were accentuated, and a belt pulled tight at the waist for maximum form.

The designers continued their exploration of the uniform, as the world makes on-again, off-again moves back into the office amid the coronavirus pandemic, proposing elegant, lightweight and nearly formless coveralls in silk tech, leather and cotton.

“They replace the traditional, historical shirt/tie/bow tie, and give a new energy and reality, a younger attitude also,’’ Simons said.

The designers also gave the collection flashes of color, in orange, yellow and icier hues. Looks were finished with matching colored gloves. Statement earrings were shaped like robots or the new Prada triangular logo. Bags included futuristic triangular shapes or double-cylinder backpacks.

