Jeff Bridich steps down as general manager of Rockies

The Rockies announced Monday that the decision was a mutual agreement with Bridich, who was in his seventh season as GM. The team will appoint an interim general manager for the rest of the season before launching a search following the postseason.

The Harvard-educated Bridich joined the organization in 2004 and rose through the ranks. He was named senior director of baseball operations in ‘06 and later held the position of senior director of player development. He was promoted to general manager in October 2014.