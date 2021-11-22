Jeff Bezos donates $100 million to Obama Foundation in honor of John Lewis

“Freedom fighters deserve a special place in the pantheon of heroes, and I can’t think of a more fitting person to honor with this gift than John Lewis, a great American leader and a man of extraordinary decency and courage,” Bezos said in a statement released by the Obama Foundation. “I’m thrilled to support President and Mrs. Obama and their foundation in its mission to train and inspire tomorrow’s leaders.”

It was neither Bezos’ biggest gift in recent months nor his first brush with Obama’s orbit thanks to his philanthropy. In September, Bezos, standing alongside John Kerry, Obama’s former secretary of state, pledged $1 billion through his Bezos Earth Fund for conservation, out of $10 billion he has promised to the fund.

Though Obama is out of office, he remains an important member of the Democratic Party establishment. The Obama Foundation’s previous president, Adewale Adeyemo, was a member of Obama’s National Security Council and is now the Department of the Treasury deputy secretary.

The Obama Foundation had been reaching out to administration alumni as part of its fundraising efforts. Jay Carney, a former press secretary for Obama who is now Amazon’s top lobbying and communications executive, first raised the possibility of a donation with Bezos, according to the foundation. Obama and Bezos spoke several times about the donation, and it was Bezos’ idea to name the plaza for Lewis.

News of the gift was reported earlier by the online media company Puck.

“We intend to use Jeff’s gift to help support all of our programs,” said Valerie Jarrett, a former senior adviser to Obama who is now CEO of the foundation. “It will certainly pay for the plaza, and we’ll have funds also available for our endowment, which will allow the programs to go on in perpetuity.”

The foundation has a global leaders program with fellows in Asia, Europe and Africa, as well as programs aimed at addressing the opportunity gaps for girls and young men of color in the United States.

In 2020, the foundation received $171 million in contributions and grants and ended the year with $564 million in total assets, according to its most recent tax filing. Construction began on the center in August and the formal groundbreaking ceremony was held in September, and the foundation has raised enough money to pay for it.

Bezos has faced some criticism in recent years over the perceived slow pace of his giving in contrast to his enormous wealth. Forbes pegged his net worth at about $207 billion Monday, second only to the $300 billion fortune of Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX.

In particular, Bezos’ gifts have at times looked small compared with the more than $8 billion in grants that his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, has announced in just 11 months. Scott has been praised not only for the size of her gifts but the way she has given the money, with few strings attached.

Unrestricted gifts, as they are known, give organizations far more flexibility than those tied to specific programs, which often leave nonprofits starved for funds essential to running their general operations. Bezos’ $100 million gift to the Obama Foundation was also unrestricted.

The donation was the same amount he gave in April 2020 to the food-bank network Feeding America for its COVID-19 response fund. At a news conference after his trip into space, Bezos announced that he had created a prize for “civility and courage” and was awarding $100 million each to CNN political commentator Van Jones and chef and restaurateur José Andrés to pass on to charitable causes of their choosing.

He also gave $200 million to the Smithsonian Institution’s National Air and Space Museum in a gift announced in July.