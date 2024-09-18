Nation & World News

Jean Smart, Ariana Grande, Michael Keaton among hosts for 'SNL' season 50

Fresh off her Emmys win, Jean Smart will kick off “Saturday Night Live’s” landmark 50th season
This combination of photos shows Jean Smart, from left, Nate Bargatze, Ariana Grande, and Michael Keaton, who will host upcoming episodes of "Saturday Night Live." (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This combination of photos shows Jean Smart, from left, Nate Bargatze, Ariana Grande, and Michael Keaton, who will host upcoming episodes of "Saturday Night Live." (AP Photo)
Updated 3 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Fresh off her Emmys win, Jean Smart is taking her comedy to a new audience — she'll kick off "Saturday Night Live's" landmark 50th season.

NBC on Thursday announced the lineup of hosts for the season, which premieres Sept. 28. Joining Smart on the first show will be Jelly Roll as the musical act. He was also at the Emmys, singing during the ceremony's in memoriam segment.

It will be Smart's first time hosting “SNL” and Jelly Roll's first time performing on the show.

Comedian Nate Bargatze will host on Oct. 5, with Coldplay as the musical guest.

Ariana Grande — who stars in the upcoming "Wicked" film adaption — will host Oct. 12, with Stevie Nicks performing.

"Beetlejuice" star Michael Keaton will host on Oct. 19, the last show before Halloween, and Billie Eilish will be that night's musical guest.

"SNL" alum John Mulaney will return to the show as host on Nov. 2, with breakout sensation Chappell Roan as the music guest.

Jean Smart poses in the press room with the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for "Hacks" during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP

Jelly Roll arrives at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Chappell Roan accepts the award for best new artist during the MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

This combination of photos shows Jean Smart, from left, Nate Bargatze, Ariana Grande, and Michael Keaton, who will host upcoming episodes of "Saturday Night Live." (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Emmy Moments: Hosts gently mock 'The Bear,' while TV villains and 'Saturday Night Live'...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Emmy Awards ratings up more than 50%, reversing record lows
Placeholder Image

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Emmy Moments: Hosts gently mock 'The Bear,' while TV moms, 'Happy Days' and 'West Wing'...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The Latest: Emmy Awards honor the TV's best as 'Shogun,' 'Hacks' and 'Baby Reindeer' take...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Israel-Hamas war latest: 20 killed, 450 wounded in second day of explosions in Lebanon2m ago
'Hidden Figures' of the space race receive Congress' highest honor at medal ceremony2m ago
Mayor of Atlantic City and his wife are charged with beating their daughter3m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/AJC

See where Hartsfield-Jackson ranks in latest JD Power satisfaction survey
OPINION
MURPHY: Georgia’s abortion law left these women in shambles
AG’s office drops money-laundering charges in Atlanta police training center case