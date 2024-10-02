JD Vance again refuses to say Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance on Wednesday again refused to say who he believed won the 2020 presidential election, which has been the persistent focus of false claims by his running mate, Donald Trump.

Vance, speaking in Michigan a day after debating Democrat vice presidential candidate Tim Walz, was asked about an exchange during Tuesday night's face off when he refused to acknowledge that Joe Biden won the presidential race four years ago.

“Well look, here’s the simple reason: The media’s obsessed with talking about the election of four years ago," Vance said. "I’m focused on the election of 33 days from now because I want to throw Kamala Harris out of office and get back to common-sense economic policies.”