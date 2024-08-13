Jazz Chisholm Jr. 'likely' headed to IL with elbow injury

CHICAGO (AP) — New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. appears headed to the injured list with a left elbow injury, manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Chisholm has a probable ulnar collateral ligament injury and Boone said he will “likely” end up on the IL. He said more physicians are evaluating the elbow and that the club should have enough information to make a decision by Wednesday.

Chisholm was hurt on a headfirst dive scoring in the fifth. He left during the seventh inning of Monday's 12-2 loss to the White Sox but downplayed the injury after the game.