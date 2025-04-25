Jayson Tatum back in Celtics' starting lineup for Game 3 at Orlando after bruised wrist

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jayson Tatum is in Boston's starting lineup Friday night for Game 3 of the Celtics' series against the Orlando Magic after missing a game with a bone bruise in his right wrist.
Tatum was hurt in the series opener after a hard fall and sat out Game 2, the first postseason game he missed in his career. The Celtics had originally listed the All-Star forward as doubtful to play Friday, then upgraded him to questionable and said he was available shortly before the game.
The NBA champion and No. 2-seeded Celtics brought a 2-0 lead into the game at Orlando, where they lost twice during the regular season, both without Tatum.
The Celtics will play without starting guard Jrue Holiday because of strained right hamstring. Al Horford is starting in a big lineup along with Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick White.
___
AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Keep Reading
Featured
Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Jon Ossoff turns Trump’s CDC cuts into 2026 rallying cry
Mass layoffs at the Atlanta-based CDC have become a symbol in Georgia of Trump's second-term push to shrink the federal government and dismantle government agencies.
TORPY: Bikes, scooters and walkers collide in Beltline free-for-all
Why Atlanta’s popular path needs a parallel trail.
Cunningham: Falcons hit home run in draft by finally making big investment in pass rush
The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.