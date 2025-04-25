Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Jayson Tatum back in Celtics' starting lineup for Game 3 at Orlando after bruised wrist

Jayson Tatum is in Boston’s starting lineup Friday night for Game 3 of the Celtics’ series against the Orlando Magic after missing a game with a bone bruise in his right wrist
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum, left, drives past Orlando Magic's Anthony Black during the first half in game 1 of a first-round NBA playoff basketball series Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum, left, drives past Orlando Magic's Anthony Black during the first half in game 1 of a first-round NBA playoff basketball series Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Updated 1 hour ago

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jayson Tatum is in Boston's starting lineup Friday night for Game 3 of the Celtics' series against the Orlando Magic after missing a game with a bone bruise in his right wrist.

Tatum was hurt in the series opener after a hard fall and sat out Game 2, the first postseason game he missed in his career. The Celtics had originally listed the All-Star forward as doubtful to play Friday, then upgraded him to questionable and said he was available shortly before the game.

The NBA champion and No. 2-seeded Celtics brought a 2-0 lead into the game at Orlando, where they lost twice during the regular season, both without Tatum.

The Celtics will play without starting guard Jrue Holiday because of strained right hamstring. Al Horford is starting in a big lineup along with Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick White.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum, left, and Derrick White watch from the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who is sidelined with an injury, gets a pat on the back from center Al Horford during the first half in game 2 of a first-round NBA playoff basketball series, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

Celtics list Tatum as doubtful for Game 3, Mazzulla tells radio station wrist bruise is 'severe'

Celtics' Jayson Tatum misses 1st playoff game, sitting out Game 2 win over Magic with wrist injury

Celtics star Jayson Tatum listed as doubtful for Game 2 vs. Magic with bone bruise in wrist

The Latest

San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears fans cheer during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Credit: AP

Shedeur Sanders' wait continues as teams pass on Colorado QB early in 2nd round of NFL draft

12m ago

Kennedy Center’s events scheduled for LGBTQ+ pride celebration canceled, organizers say

20m ago

Shedeur Sanders' wait continues as teams pass on Colorado QB early in 2nd round of NFL draft

25m ago

Featured

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff speaks to constituents during a Town Hall his office held on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Atlanta, at Cobb County Civic Center. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Jason Allen)

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Jon Ossoff turns Trump’s CDC cuts into 2026 rallying cry

Mass layoffs at the Atlanta-based CDC have become a symbol in Georgia of Trump's second-term push to shrink the federal government and dismantle government agencies.

OPINION

TORPY: Bikes, scooters and walkers collide in Beltline free-for-all

Why Atlanta’s popular path needs a parallel trail.

Cunningham: Falcons hit home run in draft by finally making big investment in pass rush

The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.