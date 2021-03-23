Jays' Yates faces year-ending elbow surgery; Springer ailing

Springer signed a $150 million, six-year deal in the offseason. The 2017 World Series MVP with Houston, he was scratched from a game on March 9 because of tightness in his abdominal muscles.

Springer had an MRI after experiencing persistent tightness, but Atkins said Toronto’s prime acquisition still feels good and isn’t expected to be out of action for long.

“The MRI revealed an injury that he is able to play baseball with,” Atkins said. “He is extremely motivated and driven to be ready for opening day.”

Atkins said Ray was carrying his child down the stairs at his rental home when he slipped and fell. Ray’s child was uninjured in the fall, Atkins said.

“Part of the injury was making sure that that was the priority,” Atkins said.

The lefty is expected to throw a bullpen session in the next few days.

Right-hander Nate Pearson, who has missed time because of a strained right groin, has resumed throwing and feels good, Atkins said, while right-hander Thomas Hatch, who left a spring outing last week because of a sore elbow, “is not going to be missing significant time.”

