Jaylen Brown, Celtics agree to 5-year supermax deal worth up to $304 million, biggest in NBA history

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday.

It's the richest contract in NBA history, surpassing the $264 million deal signed by Nuggets center Nikola Jokic last summer.

Brown is a two-time All-Star who averaged career highs of 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season. But those numbers went down in the playoffs, when the Celtics lost to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals; in Game 7 Brown had 19 points on 8 of 23 shooting, making just one of nine 3-point attempts.

By virtue of making the All-NBA second team — his first such honor in his career — he was eligible for the supermax extension.

The deal was first reported by ESPN and confirmed to The Associated Press by Brown’s agent, Jason Glushon.

