Nation & World News

Jayden Daniels picked as starting QB for Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels will be the starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) stands back to pass during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) stands back to pass during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
18 hours ago

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Jayden Daniels has been selected as the starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders.

Coach Dan Quinn declared Daniels the starter on Monday after two preseason games and a couple of joint practices. Daniels was 12 of 15 for 123 yards at the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

The No. 2 pick out of LSU was always expected to be Washington’s Week 1 QB. But Quinn did not want to make that decision before seeing how the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner would handle training camp. Daniels handled it as well as could be expected with help from veteran mentor Marcus Mariota.

“He went through the whole thing,” Quinn said. “He didn’t miss a beat. He hit all the targets we put in front of him. He’s ready, and he’s earned the right to do that.

The Commanders open the regular season Sept. 8 at Tampa Bay.

Daniels would be Washington's eighth different Week 1 starting QB in as many years.

“Everything in life is, you've got to earn it,” Daniels said. “Nothing’s given. So, what (Quinn) and them preach here is competition, and you've earn your right to stay.”

Quinn said he has not told the team Daniels is the starter. He did reveal rookie linebacker Jordan Magee had knee surgery that was not season-ending.

Other roster competitions remain, including on the offensive line protecting Daniels and in the secondary, where 2023 first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes is among those fighting for a starting spot.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) stands back to pass during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rhona Wise)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels stands on the sideline during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rhona Wise)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels speaks during a news conference after a preseason NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rhona Wise)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Daniel Jones picked off twice in 1st game since ACL injury as Giants fall to Texans 28-10
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ Chris Blair making a push for a roster spot
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons trade for pass-rusher Matthew Judon
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Season-ending injuries to Christian Clark and CJ Baxter leave Longhorns short at running...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The Latest: Day 2 of the DNC will feature the Obamas and second gentleman Doug Emhoff8m ago
Obama made his DNC debut 20 years ago. He's returning to make the case for Kamala Harris10m ago
Oklahoma State to wear QR codes on helmets to assist NIL fundraising12m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Audit: MARTA overcharged Atlanta $70 million for transit expansion program
EXCLUSIVE
‘The Gates,’ the first new soap opera in 25 years, will shoot in Atlanta
Sorry, Uga XI, Georgia’s favorite breed isn’t the English bulldog