Nation & World News

Jayden Daniels leaves the Commanders' game against the Panthers with a rib injury

Jayden Daniels has left the Washington Commanders' game against the Carolina Panthers with what the team is calling a rib injury
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels walks off the field after getting injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels walks off the field after getting injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
By STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Jayden Daniels left the Washington Commanders' game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday with what the team is calling a rib injury.

The rookie quarterback is questionable to return. His mother, Regina Jackson, posted on social media the simple message, "He's fine."

Daniels, who ran for 46 yards on the Commanders' first offensive snap, took multiple hits on their opening drive — including a head-over-feet tumble on that play. It was not clear exactly when he was injured.

The No. 2 pick out of LSU and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner appeared to be in pain when leaving the field following a third-down completion before Austin Seibert's field goal that gave Washington a 10-0 lead. He initially went to the bench but relocated to the blue medical tent for evaluation.

After Andy Dalton's second interception of the first quarter, Daniels left the tent and went back onto the field to throw a few passes. He returned to the sideline and slammed his helmet to the turf before returning to the tent.

Towel in hand, Daniels then walked off the sideline and down the tunnel to the locker room. Veteran Marcus Mariota replaced him and led a drive that ended with a touchdown run by Brian Robinson Jr. to make it 17-0.

Daniels came into the game as the favorite to win offensive rookie of the year honors. He threw for 1,404 yards, ran for 322 and been responsible for 10 TDs in his first six games.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels walks off the field after getting injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is tackled by Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Incoom (48) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs from Carolina Panthers safety Nick Scott (21) and linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. (45) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Jared Goff throws 3 TD passes, Lions win 47-9 and hand Cowboys another lopsided home loss
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Panthers sticking with Andy Dalton at quarterback even after 2 interceptions in loss to...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Browns QB Deshaun Watson suffers likely season-ending Achilles tendon injury in loss to...8m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Dolphins RB De'Von Achane clears concussion protocol and hopes to play vs. Colts
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Browns QB Deshaun Watson suffers likely season-ending Achilles tendon injury in loss to...8m ago
Georgia authorities investigating a dock gangway collapse that killed 7 on a historic...10m ago
New Mexico authorities: 2 dead, 309 people rescued after severe flooding in and near...11m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia children have been put in foster care because of homelessness
OPINION
Patricia Murphy: Meet the Black men in Georgia voting for Trump
Georgia’s high school class of 2024 outperformed national average on ACT