Jay-Z's 'The Book of Hov' immersive New York exhibit lives up to its name and becomes a book

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jay-Z 's popular exhibit "The Book of Hov" in New York is about to live up to its name by becoming an actual book.

"The Book of Hov: A Tribute to Jay-Z" debuts Wednesday, following the success of Jay-Z's free immersive exhibit at the Brooklyn Public Library, which drew more than 600,000 visitors in a six-month span last year. The 432-page book, released by Assouline, goes on pre-sale Tuesday.

The book serves as both a commemoration and a time capsule of the exhibition that celebrated the life and work of the 24-time Grammy winner, bringing together thousands of archived artifacts from his illustrious career. There are nearly 700 images. In the eight chapters, readers will find everything from iconic stage outfits to rare interviews, awards and never-before-seen photographs.