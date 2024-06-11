Jay-Z's Roc Nation to drum up support for private school vouchers in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jay-Z is putting his weight behind an effort to fund private school vouchers in Philadelphia.

The entertainment mogul's Roc Nation announced it is funding a campaign this month to drum up support for the Pennsylvania Award for Student Success, a statewide legislative proposal to spend taxpayer money on private school scholarships for low-income families in neighborhoods with low-achieving schools.

“We have enjoyed such a special connection with Philadelphians, so we’ve made it our mission to invest in the long-term success of the city’s changemakers,” Roc Nation Managing Director of Philanthropy Dania Diaz said in a news release last week.