Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Jay North, TV's mischievous Dennis the Menace, dies at 73

Jay North, who starred as the towheaded mischief maker on TV’s “Dennis the Menace” for four seasons starting in 1959, has died
FILE - Actor Jay North, in character as Dennis the Menace, shows his ever-present slingshot to show co-star Gale Gordon, on set in Hollywood, March 29, 1962. (AP Photo/David F. Smith, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Actor Jay North, in character as Dennis the Menace, shows his ever-present slingshot to show co-star Gale Gordon, on set in Hollywood, March 29, 1962. (AP Photo/David F. Smith, File)
1 hour ago

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (AP) — Jay North, who starred as the towheaded mischief maker on TV's “Dennis the Menace” for four seasons starting in 1959, has died. He was 73.

North died Sunday at his home in Lake Butler, Florida, after battling colon cancer, said Laurie Jacobson, a longtime friend, and Bonnie Vent, who was his booking agent.

“He had a heart as big as a mountain, loved his friends deeply. He called us frequently and ended every conversation with ‘I love you with all my heart,’” Jacobson wrote in a tribute on Facebook.

North was 6 when he was cast as the smiling troublemaker in the CBS sitcom adaptation of Hank Ketcham's popular comic strip that took place in an idyllic American suburb.

Often wearing a striped shirt and overalls, Dennis' mischievous antics frequently frustrated his retired next-door neighbor George Wilson, played by Joseph Kearns. Dennis' patient parents were played by Herbert Anderson and Gloria Henry.

The show ran on Sunday nights until it was canceled in 1963. After that it was a fixture for decades in syndication.

Later, North appeared on TV in shows including “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.,” “The Lucy Show,” “My Three Sons,” “Lassie” and “The Simpsons,” and in movies like “Maya” (1966), “The Teacher” (1974) and “Dickie Robert: Former Child Star” (2003).

North is survived by his third wife, Cindy, and three stepdaughters.

FILE - Jay North, young star of the new "Dennis the Menace" series, right, attempts to handcuff Dean Martin, center, as they play with a stuffed toy with Tony Curtis on Sept. 15, 1959. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax, right, gives TV star Jay North some pointers on pitching, Feb. 22, 1962, in Los Angeles (AP Photo/David F. Smith, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Kevin Bacon plays a bounty hunter who dies and comes back to take down demons in a new Amazon series "The Bondsman." His mom is played by Beth Grant (right). AMAZON

Credit: Courtesy of Prime

Kevin Bacon chainsaws genres in fun Georgia-shot Amazon series ‘The Bondsman’

Have fun watching Kevin Bacon chainsaw genres in the new Amazon series "The Bondsman" shot mostly in Grantville, Georgia.

Hawks guard Dyson Daniels wins second Defensive Player of Month award

Patriots trade QB Milton to Cowboys, giving Dallas a new backup behind Dak Prescott

The Latest

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., speaks during a hearing of the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

Tentative deal is reached in House Republican fight over proxy voting for new parents

16m ago

Asian markets plunge with Japan's Nikkei diving nearly 8% after the big meltdown on Wall St

28m ago

Sagstrom beats Coughlin 1-up in T-Mobile Match Play to end 5-year drought on LPGA Tour

48m ago

Featured

Fourth grade students from the Museum School of Avondale Estates listen during a tour of a Civil War exhibit at the Atlanta History Center in Atlanta on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Trump’s Smithsonian order follows Reconstruction playbook in rewriting history

Historians, scholars and museum officials throughout Atlanta and the South fear the order could alter the way American history has been taught and digested for decades.

Thousands without power as storms move through Georgia, risking flooding, tornadoes

1h ago

Horse dies in downtown Atlanta after suffering medical emergency, official says