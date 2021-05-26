Jason Isbell, Amythyst Kiah lead Americana music awards

Nominees were announced on Wednesday for the Sept. 22 show in Nashville, Tennessee. Isbell is nominated for artist of the year, and he and his band are nominated for album of the year for his record "Reunions " and song of the year for "Dreamsicle."

Kiah is nominated for song of the year for "Black Myself," emerging act of the year and for duo/group of the year for her work in the group Our Native Daughters.