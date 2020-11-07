Jason Day stroke back in Houston Open, with Johnson lurking

“I think this golf course, it’s not a matter of if, it it’s a matter of when, when this golf course will hit you,” Burns said. “I think for me, just being able to hang in there.”

He eagled the par-5 eighth.

“I kind of necked the tee shot, but fortunately it stayed in the first cut,” Burns said.

Day had five birdies and two bogeys.

“I was just trying to be as patient as possible,” Day said. “I know it’s a Saturday round. Obviously, can’t win it today. You’ve got to just give yourself an opportunity to get into tomorrow’s round.”

Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz was tied with Day after a 67. Sepp Straka (66) was 7 under.

Dustin Johnson, needing to finish solo 15th or better to remain No. 1 in the world, was 6 under after a 66 in his return from the coronavirus.

Aaron Wise (69) and Dawie van der Walt (69) joined Johnson at under.