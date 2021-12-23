Jason Bateman named Hasty Pudding's Man of the Year

Bateman, whose acting career dates to the early 1980s, has appeared in multiple television shows and starred in several films including the “Horrible Bosses” movies, “Game Night,” and “Identity Thief."

Bateman at age 18 became the Directors Guild of America's youngest director for directing three episodes of “Valerie,” according to Hasty Pudding Theatricals, which dates to 1844 and calls itself the third oldest theater group in the world.

The Man of the Year Award has been handed out since 1967. Hasty Pudding's Woman of the Year Award was established in 1951. The 2022 Woman of the Year has not been announced yet. The 2021 recipient was Oscar-winner Viola Davis.

The awards are given out to people who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.