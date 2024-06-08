Nation & World News

Jasmine Paolini will try to stop Iga Swiatek in the French Open women's final

Jasmine Paolini will try to accomplish something no one has been able to do in quite some time: defeat Iga Swiatek at the French Open
Italy's Jasmine Paolini celebrates as she won her semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Russia's Mirra Andreeva at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, June 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Italy's Jasmine Paolini celebrates as she won her semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Russia's Mirra Andreeva at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, June 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
53 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — Jasmine Paolini will try to accomplish something no one has been able to do in quite some time: defeat Iga Swiatek at the French Open.

The top-seeded Swiatek carries a 20-match Roland Garros winning streak into Saturday's final against 12th-seeded Paolini.

Play is scheduled to begin in Court Philippe Chatrier at 3 p.m. local time (1300 GMT, 9 a.m. EDT).

Swiatek, a 23-year-old from Poland, is bidding for her third consecutive title in Paris. It would also be her fourth championship in five years at the clay court major and fifth Grand Slam trophy overall.

She is 4-0 in Grand Slam finals so far. She won the U.S. Open in 2022.

Italy's Paolini will be participating in a major final for the first time at age 28. She had never been past the second round at one of the four most important tennis tournaments until the Australian Open in January.

She also reached the French Open women’s doubles final, which is scheduled for Sunday.

Paolini and Sara Errani will face 2023 U.S. Open singles champion Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova for the doubles title.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Coco Gauff of the U.S. at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, June 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Italy's Jasmine Paolini plays a shot against Russia's Mirra Andreeva during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, June 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Coco Gauff of the U.S. during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, June 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Italy's Jasmine Paolini plays a shot against Russia's Mirra Andreeva during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, June 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Poland's Iga Swiatek serves against Coco Gauff of the U.S. during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, June 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

No ill intent behind fire that damaged historic Midtown gay bar, mayor says

Credit: WAGA-TV

‘Good Day Atlanta’ anchor Sharon Lawson takes Fox 5 buyout, leaving station

Credit: SPECIAL

Kia recalls nearly 463K Georgia-built SUVs due to fire risk

Credit: Walton County Sheriff's Office

3 hurt in shark attacks in Fla. Panhandle; 1 loses part of arm, officials say

Credit: Walton County Sheriff's Office

3 hurt in shark attacks in Fla. Panhandle; 1 loses part of arm, officials say

Credit: AP

SUPREME COURT
Clarence Thomas acknowledges more travel paid for by billionaire Harlan Crow
The Latest

Credit: AP

A man reportedly assaults Danish prime minister in central Copenhagen
30m ago
Rishi Sunak's D-Day departure is just the latest in a long line of gaffes in UK election...
53m ago
UN will declare that both Israel and Hamas are violating children's rights in armed...
2h ago
Featured

Final show for Pat Sajak as Wheel of Fortune host; how to watch
Fox 5′s Randy Travis, Beth Galvin take buyouts amid cutbacks at station
Meet the Georgia judges who will hear appeal of challenge to DA Fani Willis