Jasmine Paolini faces Barbora Krejcikova in the Wimbledon women's final

LONDON (AP) — Italy's Jasmine Paolini faces the Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova for the Wimbledon women's championship.

The match Saturday at Centre Court is the first singles final at the All England Club for each player.

The seventh-seeded Paolini is playing for the trophy at a second consecutive Grand Slam tournament after losing to Iga Swiatek in the final at Roland Garros last month. She is the first woman to make it that far on the French Open's clay and Wimbledon's grass in the same season since Serena Williams in 2016.