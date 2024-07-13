Jasmine Paolini faces Barbora Krejcikova in the Wimbledon women's final

Nation & World News

Italy’s Jasmine Paolini faces the Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova for the Wimbledon women’s championship
Jasmine Paolini of Italy celebrates after defeating Donna Vekic of Croatia in their semifinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 11, 2024.

1 hour ago

LONDON (AP) — Italy's Jasmine Paolini faces the Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova for the Wimbledon women's championship.

The match Saturday at Centre Court is the first singles final at the All England Club for each player.

The seventh-seeded Paolini is playing for the trophy at a second consecutive Grand Slam tournament after losing to Iga Swiatek in the final at Roland Garros last month. She is the first woman to make it that far on the French Open's clay and Wimbledon's grass in the same season since Serena Williams in 2016.

Krejcikova, seeded 31st, seeks her second major singles title after her triumph at the 2021 French Open.

She also owns seven Grand Slam titles in women's doubles, including two at Wimbledon.

Whoever emerges with the victory on Saturday will be the eighth woman to leave the All England Club as champion in the last eight editions of the tournament. Last year's Wimbledon winner, Marketa Vondrousova, lost in the first round last week.

Carlos Alcaraz will play Novak Djokovic on Sunday in the men's final.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in their semifinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 11, 2024.

