Iga Swiatek has won the first set of the French Open final against Jasmine Paolini

Defending champion Iga Swiatek has won the first set of the French Open final against Jasmine Paolini 6-2 at Court Philippe Chatrier
Updated 2 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Iga Swiatek has won the first set of the French Open final against Jasmine Paolini 6-2 at Court Philippe Chatrier.

Paolini is trying to accomplish something Saturday that no one has been able to do in quite some time: defeat Iga Swiatek at Roland Garros.

The top-seeded Swiatek carried a 20-match French Open winning streak into the final against the 12th-seeded Paolini.

Swiatek, a 23-year-old from Poland, is bidding for her third consecutive title in Paris. It would also be her fourth championship in five years at the clay court major and fifth Grand Slam trophy overall.

She is 4-0 in Grand Slam finals so far. She won the U.S. Open in 2022.

Italy's Paolini is participating in a major final for the first time at age 28. She had never been past the second round at one of the four most important tennis tournaments until the Australian Open in January.

She also reached the French Open women’s doubles final, which is scheduled for Sunday.

Paolini and Sara Errani will face 2023 U.S. Open singles champion Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova for the doubles title.

