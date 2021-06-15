Jared Kushner has book deal, publication expected in 2022

In April 2020, less than two months into the pandemic, Kushner labeled the White House response a “great success story," dismissed “the eternal lockdown crowd” and also said: “I think you’ll see by June a lot of the country should be back to normal and the hope is that by July the country’s really rocking again."

The signing of Kushner comes during an ongoing debate within the book industry over which Trump officials, notably Trump himself, can be taken on without setting off a revolt at the publishing house. Thousands of Simon & Schuster employees and authors signed an open letter this spring condemning the publisher's decision to sign up former Vice President Mike Pence.

At a Simon & Schuster town hall in May, employees confronted CEO Jonathan Karp, who responded that he felt the company had a mission to hear opposing sides of political debates. He also said that he did not want to publish Trump because he didn't think the former president would write an honest book.