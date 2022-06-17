ajc logo
Japan's Zipair changes logo to nix perception of Russia link

This photo shows an airplane of Japanese low-cost carrier Zipair at Narita Airport in Narita, near Tokyo June 15, 2022. The carrier is changing the design on its tail from the letter "Z," which resembles the symbol on Russian tanks. (Kyodo News via AP)

This photo shows an airplane of Japanese low-cost carrier Zipair at Narita Airport in Narita, near Tokyo June 15, 2022. The carrier is changing the design on its tail from the letter "Z," which resembles the symbol on Russian tanks. (Kyodo News via AP)

1 hour ago
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese low-cost carrier Zipair is changing the design on its tail from the letter “Z,” which resembles the symbol on Russian tanks.

Zipair President Shingo Nishida made the announcement this week at Narita Airport near Tokyo. He acknowledged the resemblance and the confusion it might invite, noting the “invasion of Ukraine.”

For now the letter has been covered with a decal design. By the year’s end the airline will update the livery on all of its aircraft.

The carrier is part of the Japan Airlines, or JAL, group and was set up in 2018. It operates four Boeing 787-8 aircraft, with fights connecting Narita with Bangkok, Seoul, Honolulu, Singapore and Los Angeles.

