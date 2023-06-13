X

Japan's Toyota announces initiative for all-solid state battery as part of electric vehicles plan

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By YURI KAGEYAMA, Associated Press
Updated June 13, 2023
Toyota says it plans to make an all solid-state battery as part of ambitious plans for battery electric vehicles, amid mounting criticism Japan’s top automaker needs to do more to fight climate change

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota plans to make an all solid-state battery as part of its ambitious plans for battery electric vehicles, the company said Tuesday, amid mounting criticism Japan’s top automaker needs to do more to fight climate change.

Toyota Motor Corp. aims for a commercial solid-state battery as soon as 2027. Charging time, one of the main drawbacks of electric vehicles, will get shortened to 10 minutes or less, the company said in a statement.

It plans to deliver 1.5 million EVs in 2026 by expanding its battery EV lineup and developing technology.

“With the evolution of the vehicle’s operating system, the next-generation battery EV will also enable customization of the ‘driving feel,’ with a focus on acceleration, turning and stopping,” it said.

EV owners usually have charging stations in their homes and keep their cars plugged in overnight to recharge. That’s one of the main reasons Toyota has long insisted that hybrids are a better solution. A hybrid recharges as the car runs, but it also has a gasoline engine in addition to an electric motor.

Toyota President Koji Sato has said the company must play catchup after falling behind in the EV sector. The automaker is likely to face harsh criticism on its climate change commitments at a shareholders’ meeting in Toyota city, central Japan, set for Wednesday.

In its latest announcement, Toyota said it was also working on innovating lithium-ion batteries, the battery type now in most EVs, and wants to offer new affordable options.

Toyota says it is committed to a “hydrogen society" and is continuing to work on models powered by hydrogen, including fuel cell vehicles.

Hydrogen is still expensive and usually made using fossil fuels, although it can be made using renewable energy. Toyota said it’s working with various partners to produce cleaner and cheaper hydrogen.

Toyota, which makes the Prius hybrid, Camry sedan and Lexus luxury models, is also working on second-generation biofuels. Biofuels, such as ethanol, are considered more renewable than fossil fuels though they have other drawbacks.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Editors' Picks

Georgia Bulldogs get Alabama, Texas on road in 20243h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

State fiscal economist: It may be time to scale back Georgia film tax credit
7h ago

Metro Atlanta spared as most severe storms pass to the south
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia legislators attend White House summit on abortion access
7h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia legislators attend White House summit on abortion access
7h ago

Judge unseals two Georgia election security reports that differ on risk
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Back-to-back home runs by Semien, Seager propel Rangers past Angels 6-3
16m ago
Hong Kong protest song disappears from music streaming sites, social media platforms
22m ago
Migrants bussed from Texas to Los Angeles in move mayor calls 'despicable stunt'
22m ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Small Georgia city will keep huge chicken, but it won't have topiary
Recap of Trump in federal court | AJC reporting from Miami
Learning by example: ‘That’s what dads are for’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top