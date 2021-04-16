Japan's Suga comes to US for China-focused talks with Biden

Japanese officials said Biden and Suga are expected to discuss how to manage the peace and stability of regional seas, including the Taiwan Strait, where tensions are rising. The two leaders are also expected to discuss the human rights situation in Hong Kong and China's northwestern Xinjiang region.

Japan has taken a milder approach to allegations of Chinese human rights violations and has not joined the United States and European nations in imposing sanctions. Gen Nakatani, a ruling party lawmaker and former defense minister, is leading a nonpartisan parliamentary group calling for Suga's government to take tougher steps, including sanctions, to be in line with Western democracies, but a decision has not been made.

Japan considers China’s growing military activity in the region as well as its broad territorial claims to be a security threat. Japan is itself locked in dispute with China over Beijing’s claim to the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands, called Diaoyu in China, in the East China Sea.

Elsewhere Tokyo has watched with concern as China has built military installations on disputed territory it claims in the South China Sea.

The U.S., meanwhile, has butted heads with China over numerous issues, including the coronavirus pandemic, human rights, Chinese policy in Hong Kong, Xinjaing and Tibet and trade. To erode China’s claims on the South China Sea, U.S. ships regularly conduct so-called “freedom of navigation” operations, sailing into international waters that China is trying to claim as its own.

China denies it is expansionist and says it is only defending its territorial rights. It says that the largest threat to regional peace and stability is the U.S.

Also on the cards for the talks between Biden and Suga are the ongoing fight against the pandemic, COVID-19 vaccine cooperation to support developing countries, establishing less China-reliant supply chains and climate change, Japanese officials said.

Suga, who has set a goal of achieving a carbon neutral society by 2050, said he hoped to closely cooperate with Biden to jointly lead international efforts to tackle the issue when the U.S. leader hosts a virtual climate change summit just a week after their meeting.

Mari Yamaguchi reported from Tokyo. Follow her on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/mariyamaguchi

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga leaves the prime minister's official residence for the airport, in Tokyo Thursday, April 15, 2021. Suga headed to Washington on Thursday to become a first foreign leader to have a face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden for talks that would reaffirm the strength of their alliance and how to deal with China's growing assertiveness and challenge to democratic values. (Sadayuki Goto/Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Sadayuki Goto Credit: Sadayuki Goto

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, center, waves, on his departure for the U.S., at Haneda airport, in Tokyo Thursday, April 15, 2021. Suga headed to Washington on Thursday to become a first foreign leader to have a face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden for talks that would reaffirm the strength of their alliance and how to deal with China's growing assertiveness and challenge to democratic values.(Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga arrives at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, April 15, 2021. Suga will be the first foreign leader to have a face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden, when they meet at the White House on Friday. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta