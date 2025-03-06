Japan's Seven & i sells retail business to Bain Capital for $5.4 billion, plans IPO

Japan’s Seven & i, the parent company of the Japanese 7-Eleven convenience store chain, said Thursday it is selling its supermarket store assets to Bain Capital for about $5.4 billion.

The company announced the deal a day after naming Stephen Dacus, its board chairman, to be its president and CEO.

It also said it plans an initial public offering in the U.S. of 7-Eleven or SEI, its convenience store business in North America, by the end of 2026. Funds from the IPO and the sale to Bain will be returned to shareholders in the form of share buybacks worth 2 trillion yen ($5.4 billion).