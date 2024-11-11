Nation & World News
Japan's parliament reelects struggling leader Ishiba as prime minister

Japan's parliament has reelected struggling Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba after his governing coalition suffered its worst election loss in more than a decade
Lawmakers applaud as Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, standing, was elected for a new prime minister at a special parliamentary session of the lower house Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Lawmakers applaud as Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, standing, was elected for a new prime minister at a special parliamentary session of the lower house Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) (AP)
By MARI YAMAGUCHI – Associated Press
Updated 38 minutes ago

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's parliament reelected Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Monday after his governing coalition suffered the worst election loss in more than a decade.

Ishiba's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior partner Komeito together lost their majority in the 465-seat Lower House, the more powerful of Japan's two-house parliament, in the Oct. 27 election due to continued voter outrage over financial misconduct by his party and its lukewarm response.

A special parliamentary session convened Monday to pick a new leader in a vote required within 30 days of a general election. In the past, these votes did not attract as much attention because an LDP leader was virtually assured to be prime minister. Ishiba beat top opposition leader Yoshihiko Noda 221-160 in the first runoff in 30 years.

Most of his previous Cabinet members will be reappointed, but Ishiba will have to replace three who lost their seats or were affected by the election results.

Since the election loss, Ishiba has refused to step down, saying is willing to cooperate with additional coalition partners to boost stability and help him pursue his party’s policies. Noda, head of the centrist opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, has sought to form an opposition coalition — but so far unsuccessfully.

Ishiba will struggle in the coming months as he must gain consent from the opposition on policies including the budget and other legislation.

He is eyeing a rising smaller, conservative opposition, the Democratic Party for the People, whose seats quadrupled to 28 under its popular leader Yuichiro Tamaki.

A Harvard-educated former Finance Ministry bureaucrat, Tamaki has proposed raising the basic tax-free income allowance and increasing take-home wages, ideas that attracted low-income earners and younger voters in the election. He only wants to cooperate with Ishiba’s party on policy — not as part of a coalition — since he wants to use his leverage to increase his party’s standing ahead of the next election.

Tamaki was recently stung by a magazine article exposing an extramarital affair, which he admitted to on Monday, adding to political uncertainty.

Ishiba’s government is preparing for his trip later this month to Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation and Group of 20 summits, as well as a possible meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on his way home.

___

This story corrects the name of a summit meeting from ASEAN to Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba waits after the first vote for a new prime minister at a special parliamentary session of the lower house Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, center, reacts as he was elected for a new prime minister at a special parliamentary session of the lower house Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, center, queues for a runoff vote for a new prime minister at a special parliamentary session of the lower house Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Lawmakers applaud as Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, top center, was elected for a new prime minister at a special parliamentary session of the lower house Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Lawmakers applaud as Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, second left on top, was elected for a new prime minister at a special parliamentary session of the lower house Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Yoshihiko Noda, center, head of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, attends a special parliamentary session of the lower house for parliamentary voting for a new leader, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the Democratic Party for the People, makes a parliamentary vote for a new leader during a special parliamentary session of the lower house, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, center, arrives at his office in Tokyo Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (Kyodo News via AP)

Yoshihiko Noda, leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party, votes for the new prime minister at the parliament's lower house Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

A staff member at parliament puts up two names, Shigeru Ishiba (of Japanese Prime Minister), right, and Yoshihiko Noda (leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party) for a runoff vote for a new prime minister at a special parliamentary session of the lower house Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

