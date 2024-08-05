Japan's Nikkei 225 stock index sinks 8% in worst losses since 1987

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Nikkei 225 share index plunged 8.1% on Monday on heavy selling triggered by worries the U.S. economy may be in worse shape than had been expected.

The Nikkei index was down more than 2,900 points at 32,991.88 by midafternoon Monday in Tokyo.

It dropped 5.8% on Friday and it is headed for its worst two-day decline ever.