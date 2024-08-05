Japan's Nikkei 225 stock index sinks nearly 13% as investors dump a wide range of shares

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Nikkei 225 share index plunged nearly 13% as investors worried that the U.S. economy may be in worse shape than had been expected dumped a wide range of shares.

The Nikkei index was down 12.9% at 31,290.63 by midafternoon Monday in Tokyo.

It dropped 5.8% on Friday and it is headed for its worst two-day decline ever.