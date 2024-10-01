Nation & World News

Japan's new Prime Minister Ishiba vows to push a strong defense under the Japan-US alliance

Japan’s new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is pledging to stick to the vital Japan-U.S. alliance while calling for it to be more equitable
By MARI YAMAGUCHI – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba pledged to stick to the vital Japan-U.S. alliance while calling for it to be more equitable after he took office Tuesday vowing to tackle a slow economy and regain public trust before an upcoming election.

Shigeru Ishiba replaced Fumio Kishida, who stepped down to pave the way for a fresh leader after scandals dogged his government.

In a show of Japan's respect to its most important ally, the United States, Ishiba spoke by telephone with President Joe Biden early Wednesday and told reporters he reassured Biden of his plan to further strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance that Biden and Kishida have significantly elevated.

His new Cabinet emphasizes defense and a majority of its members, including Ishiba himself, are unaffiliated with factions led and controlled by Liberal Democratic Party heavyweights, and none is from the late Shinzo Abe's faction that has been linked to damaging misconduct.

Speaking to reporters at the prime minister’s office for the first time following a palace ceremony, Ishiba called for stronger military cooperation with like-minded partners. He has been vocal about his wish to form a NATO-like alliance in the region.

He said that one of his policy's main goals was to protect Japan as “the security environment surrounding us is the toughest since the end of World War II.”

Ishiba renewed his proposal of a more equal Japan-U.S. security alliance, including joint management of U.S. bases in Japan and having Japanese bases in the United States, which would require changes to a bilateral forces agreement. He called the current alliance “asymmetrical.”

“The measure would contribute to further strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance,” Ishiba said. “I've advocated the idea for more than 20 years and obviously it's not going to happen suddenly just because I became prime minister." He also said he hadn't assigned the matter to his Cabinet as an urgent task. “But I will not give up and will steadily work on it."

He said Wednesday that he did not raise the issue on his call with Biden but would find the chance to do so later.

Ishiba said he told Biden that he will strengthen Kishida's defense and diplomatic policies while bolstering networks that include South Korea and other like-minded countries. Japan's national security strategy adopted by Kishida's government in 2022 calls for accelerating a Japanese military buildup.

Ishiba earlier said he would call for a snap election on Oct. 27 and named former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi to head the party’s election task force. On Tuesday, he said he intended to dissolve the lower house on Oct. 9 so his new administration could obtain “the people’s verdict” as soon as possible.

During Tuesday's parliament session, opposition leaders criticized Ishiba for announcing such a plan before even becoming prime minister and allowing only several days for his policies to be examined and discussed before a national election. They delayed the vote required to approve his new post for about half an hour, despite not having the power to affect it, signaling a rocky beginning for Ishiba.

Ishiba appointed several ministers who voted for him in the party leadership poll, including two former defense ministers with whom he had worked closely — Takeshi Iwaya as foreign minister and Gen Nakatani as defense chief. He retained Kishida's top confidante, Yoshimasa Hayashi, as chief Cabinet secretary and appointed Katsunobu Kato as finance minister.

Only two of the 19 ministers are women: actor-turned-lawmaker Junko Mihara as children’s policy minister and Toshiko Abe as education minister. The government is under pressure to increase the number of women in public office. Women now account for only 10% of the lower house, placing Japan near the bottom of global gender-equality rankings.

___

Follow AP's Asia-Pacific coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific

Japan's newly elected Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Yuichi Yamazaki/pool photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, second from right, and his cabinet ministers pose for a photo session at Ishiba's residence in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. Rodrigo Reyes Marin, Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, third from right, and his cabinet ministers pose for a photo session at Ishiba's residence in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. Rodrigo Reyes Marin, Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, center, and his cabinet ministers pose for a photo session at Ishiba's residence in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. Rodrigo Reyes Marin, Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, third from right, and his cabinet ministers pose for a photo session at Ishiba's residence in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. Rodrigo Reyes Marin, Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo provided by Japan's Imperial Household Agency of Japan, Japan's Emperor Naruhito, left, stands before Junko Mihara, second right, newly appointed minister in charge of Policies Related to Children, as new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, second left, looks on during the attestation ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Imperial Household Agency of Japan via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Japan's newly elected Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Yuichi Yamazaki/pool photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Katsunobu Kato, newly appointed Minister of Finance, arrives at the prime minister's office Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Takeshi Iwaya, newly appointed minister for Foreign Affairs, arrives at the prime minister's office Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Gen Nakatani, newly appointed minister of Defense, arrives at the prime minister's office Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Shigeru Ishiba, center, the head of Japan's ruling party, the Liberal Democratic Party, is applauded after being elected as Japan's prime minister at the extraordinary session of parliament's lower house Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Japanese outgoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, and Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi talk ahead of the extraordinary session of parliament's lower house Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Shigeru Ishiba, top, sits ahead of the extraordinary session of parliament's lower house Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stops as media members asked him to make a comment before he leaves the prime minister's office in Tokyo Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, smiles as he leaves the prime minister's office in Tokyo Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ex-Defense Minister Ishiba chosen to lead Japan's ruling party and become prime minister
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Japan's likely next leader says he will call an election for Oct. 27 once he takes office
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Who will replace Kishida to become Japan's new prime minister?
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Kishida's legacy: Scandals and compromise at home, global respect for security and...
The Latest
Walz and Vance go in depth on policy while attacking each other’s running mates in VP...8m ago
Iran fires at least 180 missiles into Israel as regionwide conflict grows11m ago
Bobby Witt Jr. and Cole Ragans lead the Royals over the Orioles 1-0 to open an AL Wild...14m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

BioLab facing lawsuits for damages after Conyers chemical plant fire
More Georgia counties are approved for federal disaster relief
Dockworkers go on strike at Georgia’s ports: What to know