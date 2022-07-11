BreakingNews
UPDATE: 2 killed, 1 critically injured in shooting at Cobb apartments
ajc logo
X

Abe's party vows to finish his work after win in Japan vote

Japanese Prime Minister and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, Fumio Kishida, speaks during a news conference after the results of the Upper House elections at the party headquarters on Monday, July 11, 2022, Tokyo, Japan. (Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool Photo via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Japanese Prime Minister and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, Fumio Kishida, speaks during a news conference after the results of the Upper House elections at the party headquarters on Monday, July 11, 2022, Tokyo, Japan. (Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool Photo via AP)

National & World News
By MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Days after his assassination, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s party vowed to use its sizable victory in a parliamentary election to achieve his unfinished goals

TOKYO (AP) — Days after his assassination, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's party vowed to use its sizable victory in a parliamentary election to achieve his unfinished goals, including strengthening the military and revising the country's pacifist, postwar constitution.

The governing Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito secured a majority in the parliament's upper house in elections Sunday that took on new meaning after Abe was shot to death while campaigning Friday in a crime that shook the nation. The result means Prime Minister Fumio Kishida could rule uninterrupted until a scheduled election in 2025 and allows him to work on long-term policies — but the constitutional amendment would still face an uphill battle.

Kishida welcomed the victory but also acknowledged the need to unify the party without Abe, who even after resigning as prime minister in 2020 remained a force in the party and national politics.

“Because we've lost a great leader, undeniably we could be affected in many ways," Kishida said. “Our party must unite as we face difficult issues."

He said the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising prices would be his priorities. But he also vowed to push for reinforcing Japan’s national security and amending the constitution, which only allows the country's military to act in self-defense.

Abe and some of the country's ultra-conservatives consider the document written by the U.S. in the wake of World War II a humiliation and have long sought to turn the country's Self Defense Force into a full-fledged military. But many in the public are more supportive of the document and see addressing the pandemic and the soaring cost of food, fuel and childcare as more pressing.

“We will inherit his will and tackle the issues he had to leave unachieved,” Kishida said.

To propose a constitutional amendment, both houses of parliament need to support it by a two-thirds majority. Sunday’s vote gave the LDP-led coalition and two opposition parties open to a charter revision that margin in the upper chamber of parliament. Alone the governing coalition now has 146 of the house's 248 seats. All four parties together control 179. That group of four parties also has the necessary seats in the more powerful lower house.

But it’s far from clear sailing: Komeito, the centrist party that forms part of the governing coalition, says changing the article in the constitution that puts constraints on the military is unnecessary. In addition, any amendment would need to secure a majority of support in a national referendum to pass.

Abe, who stepped down as prime minister two years ago, citing health reasons, said at the time he regretted leaving many of his goals unfinished, including revising the constitution.

On Monday evening, a wake was held for Abe at a Buddhist temple in downtown Tokyo where Kishida and top former and current political leaders, as well as ordinary mourners, paid tribute. Some broke down in tears.

A funeral is planned at the temple Tuesday by his family. The government is expected to hold a separate memorial service at a later date.

Earlier in the day, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Kishida to offer condolences and deliver a letter from President Joe Biden to Abe’s family.

“We simply want them to know that we deeply feel the loss on the personal level as well,” Blinken told Kishida. “Mostly I’m here because the United States and Japan are more than allies — we are friends.”

Blinken said Abe “did more than anyone to elevate the relationship between the United States and Japan to new heights.”

Japan's longest-serving political leader, Abe was the grandson of another prime minister and became the country's youngest leader in 2006, at age 52. That stint in office abruptly ended a year later, also because of his health.

He returned to the premiership in 2012, vowing to revitalize the nation and get its economy out of its deflationary doldrums with his “Abenomics” formula, which combines fiscal stimulus, monetary easing and structural reforms. He won six national elections and built a rock-solid grip on power.

On Sunday, the suspect accused of his murder was transferred to a local prosecutors’ office for further investigation.

Police said the suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, told investigators he acted because of Abe's rumored connection to an organization that he resented. Some Japanese media identified the group as South Korea's Unification Church, and reported that the suspect's mother donated large amounts of money to the church. They suggested that the donations and her subsequent bankruptcy were a possible motive.

The Japan branch of the church acknowledged Monday that the suspect's mother was a member, but denied that it demanded large donations from anyone.

Tomihiro Tanaka, head of the church, declined comment on the specifics of donations, saying a police investigation was ongoing. Speaking in generalities, he confirmed some people had made generous donations, but stressed none were forced.

Tanaka said Abe was not a member though he supported its global peace movement.

Combined ShapeCaption
The hearse carrying the body of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gets into Zojoji temple for the funeral wake in Tokyo on Monday, July 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

Credit: Hiro Komae

The hearse carrying the body of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gets into Zojoji temple for the funeral wake in Tokyo on Monday, July 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

Credit: Hiro Komae

Combined ShapeCaption
The hearse carrying the body of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gets into Zojoji temple for the funeral wake in Tokyo on Monday, July 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

Credit: Hiro Komae

Credit: Hiro Komae

Combined ShapeCaption
Attendees wait together at Zojoji temple before his funeral wake for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Monday, July 11, 2022, in Tokyo. Abe was assassinated Friday while campaigning in Nara, western Japan.(Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Attendees wait together at Zojoji temple before his funeral wake for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Monday, July 11, 2022, in Tokyo. Abe was assassinated Friday while campaigning in Nara, western Japan.(Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
Attendees wait together at Zojoji temple before his funeral wake for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Monday, July 11, 2022, in Tokyo. Abe was assassinated Friday while campaigning in Nara, western Japan.(Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
A woman writes her name and a message after laying a bouquet of flowers at a designated stand set up for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Liberal Democratic Party's headquarters in Tokyo on Monday, July 11, 2022. Abe was assassinated Friday while campaigning in Nara, western Japan. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

Credit: Hiro Komae

A woman writes her name and a message after laying a bouquet of flowers at a designated stand set up for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Liberal Democratic Party's headquarters in Tokyo on Monday, July 11, 2022. Abe was assassinated Friday while campaigning in Nara, western Japan. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

Credit: Hiro Komae

Combined ShapeCaption
A woman writes her name and a message after laying a bouquet of flowers at a designated stand set up for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Liberal Democratic Party's headquarters in Tokyo on Monday, July 11, 2022. Abe was assassinated Friday while campaigning in Nara, western Japan. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

Credit: Hiro Komae

Credit: Hiro Komae

Combined ShapeCaption
A staffer, right, moves bouquets of flowers to make room as a woman writes her name and a message after laying a bouquet of flowers at a designated stand set up for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Liberal Democratic Party's headquarters in Tokyo on Monday, July 11, 2022. Abe was assassinated Friday while campaigning in Nara, western Japan. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

Credit: Hiro Komae

A staffer, right, moves bouquets of flowers to make room as a woman writes her name and a message after laying a bouquet of flowers at a designated stand set up for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Liberal Democratic Party's headquarters in Tokyo on Monday, July 11, 2022. Abe was assassinated Friday while campaigning in Nara, western Japan. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

Credit: Hiro Komae

Combined ShapeCaption
A staffer, right, moves bouquets of flowers to make room as a woman writes her name and a message after laying a bouquet of flowers at a designated stand set up for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Liberal Democratic Party's headquarters in Tokyo on Monday, July 11, 2022. Abe was assassinated Friday while campaigning in Nara, western Japan. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

Credit: Hiro Komae

Credit: Hiro Komae

Combined ShapeCaption
A person offers flowers and prayers for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, at Zojoji temple prior to his funeral wake Monday, July 11, 2022, in Tokyo. Abe was assassinated Friday while campaigning in Nara, western Japan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

A person offers flowers and prayers for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, at Zojoji temple prior to his funeral wake Monday, July 11, 2022, in Tokyo. Abe was assassinated Friday while campaigning in Nara, western Japan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Combined ShapeCaption
A person offers flowers and prayers for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, at Zojoji temple prior to his funeral wake Monday, July 11, 2022, in Tokyo. Abe was assassinated Friday while campaigning in Nara, western Japan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Combined ShapeCaption
A car carrying Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives for the funeral wake of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, at Zojoji temple Monday, July 11, 2022, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

A car carrying Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives for the funeral wake of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, at Zojoji temple Monday, July 11, 2022, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Combined ShapeCaption
A car carrying Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives for the funeral wake of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, at Zojoji temple Monday, July 11, 2022, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Combined ShapeCaption
Japan's flag is flown at half mast at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, Monday, July 11, 2022, as former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday while campaigning in Nara, western Japan.(Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Japan's flag is flown at half mast at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, Monday, July 11, 2022, as former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday while campaigning in Nara, western Japan.(Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
Japan's flag is flown at half mast at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, Monday, July 11, 2022, as former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday while campaigning in Nara, western Japan.(Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
A man, right, shows his emotions as he was waiting in line to pay respect and lay a bouquet of flowers at a designated stand set up for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Liberal Democratic Party's headquarters in Tokyo on Monday, July 11, 2022. Abe was assassinated Friday while campaigning in Nara, western Japan. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

Credit: Hiro Komae

A man, right, shows his emotions as he was waiting in line to pay respect and lay a bouquet of flowers at a designated stand set up for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Liberal Democratic Party's headquarters in Tokyo on Monday, July 11, 2022. Abe was assassinated Friday while campaigning in Nara, western Japan. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

Credit: Hiro Komae

Combined ShapeCaption
A man, right, shows his emotions as he was waiting in line to pay respect and lay a bouquet of flowers at a designated stand set up for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Liberal Democratic Party's headquarters in Tokyo on Monday, July 11, 2022. Abe was assassinated Friday while campaigning in Nara, western Japan. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

Credit: Hiro Komae

Credit: Hiro Komae

Combined ShapeCaption
Staff stand near a flower offering stand for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, at Zojoji temple prior to his funeral wake Monday, July 11, 2022, in Tokyo. Abe was assassinated Friday while campaigning in Nara, western Japan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Staff stand near a flower offering stand for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, at Zojoji temple prior to his funeral wake Monday, July 11, 2022, in Tokyo. Abe was assassinated Friday while campaigning in Nara, western Japan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Combined ShapeCaption
Staff stand near a flower offering stand for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, at Zojoji temple prior to his funeral wake Monday, July 11, 2022, in Tokyo. Abe was assassinated Friday while campaigning in Nara, western Japan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, speaks after a meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the prime minister's official residence Monday, July 11, 2022, in Tokyo. Blinken pays a brief condolence visit to Japan following the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, speaks after a meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the prime minister's official residence Monday, July 11, 2022, in Tokyo. Blinken pays a brief condolence visit to Japan following the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, speaks after a meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the prime minister's official residence Monday, July 11, 2022, in Tokyo. Blinken pays a brief condolence visit to Japan following the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Combined ShapeCaption
Akie Abe, wife of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is seen in the hearse carrying Abe's body as they leave their residence for Zojoji temple for the funeral wake in Tokyo, Japan, Monday, July 11, 2022. (Junko Ozaki/Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: Junko Ozaki

Akie Abe, wife of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is seen in the hearse carrying Abe's body as they leave their residence for Zojoji temple for the funeral wake in Tokyo, Japan, Monday, July 11, 2022. (Junko Ozaki/Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: Junko Ozaki

Combined ShapeCaption
Akie Abe, wife of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is seen in the hearse carrying Abe's body as they leave their residence for Zojoji temple for the funeral wake in Tokyo, Japan, Monday, July 11, 2022. (Junko Ozaki/Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: Junko Ozaki

Credit: Junko Ozaki

Combined ShapeCaption
Guests arrive for the funeral wake of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, at Zojoji temple Monday, July 11, 2022, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Guests arrive for the funeral wake of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, at Zojoji temple Monday, July 11, 2022, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Combined ShapeCaption
Guests arrive for the funeral wake of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, at Zojoji temple Monday, July 11, 2022, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Editors' Picks
Inside City Hall: Atlanta gets creative with new eviction relief fund1h ago
North Point Mall redevelopment plan hits snag
2h ago
Man killed in attempted carjacking at Peachtree Corners gas station
2h ago
UPDATE: 2 killed, 1 critically injured in shooting at Cobb apartments
35m ago
UPDATE: 2 killed, 1 critically injured in shooting at Cobb apartments
35m ago
Braves acquire veteran second baseman Robinson Canó
13h ago
The Latest
Looming Musk-Twitter legal battle hammers company shares
10m ago
Ex-F1 boss Ecclestone to be charged with fraud over assets
10m ago
Macao streets empty after casinos shut to fight outbreak
11m ago
Featured
Ronald Acuna (center) celebrates with Michael Harris and Orlando Arcia (11) after hitting a three-run home run off Washington Nationals' Erick Fedde during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 8, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

The Braves are a different team than when they last played the Mets
20h ago
Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top