Japan's Kirin to withdraw from its Myanmar brewery venture

Earlier, the company sought commercial arbitration in a dispute with MEHL over its plan to unwind the joint venture. MEHL had petitioned for liquidation of the venture, which Kirin said violated the joint venture agreement and was an “unjustified motion.” A court recently ruled against MEHL's petition, citing a technicality.

A response from the Myanmar company was not immediately available.

Myanmar Brewery, founded in 1995, produces beers under the Myanmar, Kirin Ichiban, Andaman Gold and Black Shield brand names. It was unclear if the brewery would continue to make Kirin Ichiban after the venture ends.

Kirin said it was recording an impairment loss for 2021 on its business in Myanmar of 68 billion yen ($580 million).