Japan's Kirin gives up stake in Myanmar Brewery

The companies dominate key industries including trading, natural resources, alcohol, cigarettes, and consumer goods, providing vital revenue to the military, it said.

Human rights advocates have been urging foreign investors to leave ventures in Myanmar to avoid complicity in paying taxes or revenue to entities controlled by the military-led leadership, which faces widespread public opposition to its takeover.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a private organization that tracks government killings and arrests, says more than 2,000 civilians have been killed by Myanmar's security forces since the army takeover. The military also is battling anti-government guerrillas in the countryside.

At the same time, sales of stakes in such ventures to state enterprises like MEHL have drawn criticism.

The decision to hand control of Myanmar Brewery and Mandalay Brewery to Myanma Economic Holdings Ltd. is a "windfall for the Myanmar military and will ensure a continued stream of revenue to finance atrocity crimes," Yadanar Maung of the group Justice for Myanmar said in a statement.

“The responsible move is to deny funds to the Myanmar military and remedy negative impacts to workers through compensation," the statement said.

The deal requires approval by the Myanmar government. Estimates of the loss and income from the share transfer were still subject to change, Kirin said.